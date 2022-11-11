TB&T Athletes of the Week (Nov. 4-Nov. 10 ) Published 10:58 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

MALE

Ian Foster

Pike County High School

Foster caught six passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns along with two carries for 28 yards rushing. On defense, Foster tallied four tackles and two pass breakups and returned a punt for 14 yards, as well.

FEMALE

KK Hobdy

Charles Henderson High School

Hobdy averaged 19 points this week, scoring 17 points against Park Crossing and 21 points against Carver-Montgomery, as the Lady Trojans went 1-1 to start the basketball season.