Promotion Announced for Christy Wilson at Troy Bank & Trust

Published 7:44 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

By Submitted Article

Bo Coppage, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for Troy Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that Christy Wilson was promoted from Assistant Compliance and Loan Review Officer to Compliance Officer.

Christy Wilson

Wilson, who is originally from Eufaula, Alabama, earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Troy University, and received her Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer (CCBCO) designation through the Independent Community Bankers Association (ICBA). She has worked in banking for 13 years.

She and her husband Matt have two sons.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“Our Customer Covenant states that our employees have a willingness to go the extra mile,” said Coppage.  “Christy is a perfect example of an employee who constantly and consistently is willing to go the extra mile for our customers.”

More News

Putting faces on Veterans Day

Promotion Announced for Ashley Park at Troy Bank & Trust

Military veteran delivers Helen Keller Lecture at Troy University

Big Creek Bridge closed next week for repairs

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite thing about Halloween?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events