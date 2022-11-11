Promotion Announced for Ashley Park at Troy Bank & Trust Published 7:43 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Bo Coppage Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for Troy Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Ashley Park has been promoted from Compliance and Risk Management Specialist to Assistant Compliance Officer.

Originally from Alabaster, Alabama, Park received her Bachelors in Accounting and her Master of Accountancy from Troy University. She is also working toward her Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) with the American Banking Association. Park has worked with Troy Bank & Trust for 3½ years.

She is a member of the Troy Junior Women’s League and she and husband, Tucker, attend the Church of the Highlands.

“Troy Bank & Trust is such a unique bank,” said Coppage. “Not only can we not be sold, but with our close relationship with the Charles Henderson Child Health Center, and the fact that the Henderson Trust held at the bank helps to support the Center, we feel that we offer banking with a higher purpose. Ashley embraces this philosophy and is a valuable asset to TB&T.”