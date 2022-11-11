Obituary, Saturday, November 12, 2022 Published 7:45 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Donna Nichols Edwards

Donna Nichols Edwards of Troy passed away Monday, November 7,2022. She was 68. A memorial service will be held at Murphy Chapel on Needmore Rd Saturday, November 12,2022 at 1 p.m. She was born October 6,1954 in Columbus, OH to the late Wilda Burden Nichols and Gerald Nichols. She was a retired civil servant with the Department of Corrections where she served as a Central Review Board member. She will be remembered and missed by family and friends. Mrs. Edwards is survived by her husband, Charles Edwards of Troy, her daughter and son-in-law: Amber P and Chris J Wilkerson of Decatur, AL, her son: Matthew D Phillips of Opp, her granddaughters: Haley B Phillips, Shelby M Phillips, and Allison K Wilkerson, her sister: Patricia G Miller of Decatur, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Tom and Judy Price of Troy, and her nieces: Mechele K Woodall and Brandy M Terry. Flowers are appreciated at Union Hill cemetery and donations made to Wounded Warrior Project.