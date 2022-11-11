Charles Henderson, Pike Lib play Thursday hoops Published 2:32 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Both the Charles Henderson Trojans (1-1) and Lady Trojans (1-1) hit the road on Thursday night to face off with Park Crossing.

The boys team picked up a narrow 65-64 win for the Trojans’ first win of the season. Park Crossing took a 24-19 lead into the second quarter, but the Trojans exploded in the second quarter to outscore Park Crossing 20-15 in the period. CHHS tied the score 39-39 at halftime. The Trojans outscored Park Crossing 16-15 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead and both sides scored 10 points each in the fourth quarter with the Trojans hanging on to the one-point win. Park Crossing had a shot for a last-second bucket but couldn’t sink.

Austin Cross led CHHS with 20 points, while Jayden Spearman scored 15 points and Tyler Carlton scored 10 points. Bradley Prestwood scored 11 points.

The Lady Trojans dropped their game with Park Crossing by a score of 54-46. After CHHS led 9-6 in the first quarter, Park Crossing cut the lead to 26-23 at halftime. Park Crossing owned the third quarter, outscoring Charles Henderson 15-9, to take a 38-35 lead and also outscored the Lady Trojans 16-12 in the fourth quarter.

KK Hobdy led Charles Henderson with 17 points, while Harmony Hubbard scored 13 points.

The Pike Lib Patriots opened the 2022-2023 season at home on Thursday, as well, dropping a game to Trinity by a score of 65-18. Pike’s Levi Deboer knocked down the first bucket of the season for the Pats, giving PLAS a 2-0 lead, but Trinity went on to score 18 unanswered points and led 24-6 going into the second quarter. Trinity swelled that lead to 38-18 at halftime and then dominated the second half, outscoring the Pats 27-0 in the third and fourth quarters.

Deboer led PLAS with 10 points, while Rhodes Baker scored four points.