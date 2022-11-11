Big Creek Bridge closed next week for repairs

Published 2:42 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

Big Creek Bridge on Pike County Road 2228, also known as Burned Out Bridge Road, will be closed next week for three days starting on Monday, Nov. 14.

The bridge, which is outside of Troy, will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday and is expected to be closed for the next three days for bridge repair. There will be no onsite detours available, so residents should plan to take an alternate route. Anyone with questions can contact the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Putting faces on Veterans Day

Promotion Announced for Christy Wilson at Troy Bank & Trust

Promotion Announced for Ashley Park at Troy Bank & Trust

Military veteran delivers Helen Keller Lecture at Troy University

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite thing about Halloween?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events