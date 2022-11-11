Big Creek Bridge closed next week for repairs Published 2:42 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Big Creek Bridge on Pike County Road 2228, also known as Burned Out Bridge Road, will be closed next week for three days starting on Monday, Nov. 14.

The bridge, which is outside of Troy, will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday and is expected to be closed for the next three days for bridge repair. There will be no onsite detours available, so residents should plan to take an alternate route. Anyone with questions can contact the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.