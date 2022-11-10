Troy to pay tribute to military Published 6:35 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

Troy University will pay tribute to the nation’s military on Nov. 12 as it welcomes the Army Black Knights to Veterans Memorial Stadium for the Military Appreciation Game. Kickoff for the game is set for 2:30 p.m.

Troy has a long history of service to the military and has designated one home football game as its Military Appreciation Game each year since 2000.

This year’s pre-game festivities will include a flyover featuring four helicopters from Fort Rucker. The flyover will occur in conjunction with the National Anthem performed by the Sound of the South. Additionally, an American Flag that stretches the length of the football field will be on display during the National Anthem. Cadets from Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base will assist with handling the giant American Flag for this presentation.

The game will also feature a special Salute to Military halftime show, including the “Walk of Heroes” during which active duty and military veterans will process across the field as their service song is performed by the Sound of the South. Fireworks will accompany the halftime celebration of the military.

Other in-game presentations on the field and on the video board will be included throughout the game to honor the nation’s military and Trojans with military connections. In-game presentations will include the laying of the wreath on the memorial on the south end zone plaza and a donation from Lockheed Martin to the University’s Troy for Troops Scholarship program. The Troy for Troops Scholarship was established to honor the memory of all veterans with the purpose to assist students who have a parent who was wounded in the line of duty while serving in a branch of the U.S. military.

Prior to the game, fans have the opportunity to interact with displays of military vehicles provided by Fort Rucker. A pre-game concert on Tailgate Terrace featuring POPulus will include a performance of select patriotic songs to celebrate the nation’s military. Upon entry to the game, fans will receive a Patriotic Power T sticker to show their Trojan Pride and support for the military.

Fans may help purchase tickets that will be donated to be used by local military bases and veterans. These tickets are $15 each, and every ticket purchased will be matched by Troy Athletics. Tickets to be donated to members of the military may be purchased by visiting TroyTrojans.com/MilitaryTickets or by calling the Troy Ticket Office at (334) 670-3681. Additionally, veterans may request tickets to the game by visiting VetTix.org.

Troy University’s service to the military dates back to the 1950s, and the University’s commitment to serving the men and women of the United States military has continued to grow through the years through efforts such as Troy for Troops centers, which seek to meet the unique needs of service men and women and their dependents, the Military and Family Scholarship and annual recognitions during Military Appreciation and Military Family Appreciation months.

In addition, Mrs. Janice Hawkins, Troy University’s First Lady, leads the Troy for Troops committee that was formed to show appreciation and provide support for military members affiliated with the Troy family. In addition to providing care packages for troops, Troy for Troops t-shirts, and a Troy for Troops Service coin, the committee supports the efforts of the Troy for Troops scholarship and plans activities and presentations for the annual Military Appreciation football game.

Tickets for the game are available at www.TroyTrojans.com/tickets or by calling 334-670-3681.