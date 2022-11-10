Pike Regional CAC hosts cornhole tourney

Published 11:49 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

Contributed Photo Kaley Green, Pike Regional CAC executive director, congratulated the winners of the CAC’s cornhole tournament Saturday at the Troy Recreation Center. Pictured from left, Kaley Green, Dustin Williams and Kenny Green.

The Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center hosted a cornhole tournament at the Troy Recreation Center on Saturday.

The object of the game is to throw a corn-kernel-filled bag into a six-inch hole cut in a titled platform. The game gets its name from the corn-kernel filled bags.

It’s a fun game that all ages can enjoy and any age can win, said Kaley Green, Pike Regional CAC executive director.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

And, the winners of the Pike Regional CAC Cornhole Tournament were Dustin Williams – a youngster – and Kenny Green.

“Everyone had a great time and it was a very competitive tournament,” Kenny Green said. “The competition was friendly and the winners were congratulated.  We would have liked to have had more to participate but we were pleased and look forward to the next cornhole tournament.”

Kenny Green said he enjoys the game of cornhole and he takes the competition seriously.

“I like to win,” he said with a smile.

Jones agreed that playing the game of cornhole is fun but admitted that it takes more than luck to win.

Kaley Green thanked the cornhole tournament sponsors Don Walker Wester Ware, Ed Jones, Jonathan Weaver, Tackle Shack Outdoors, Southern Scents and Sensations, River City Tax Service, Bryant Smith-State Farm Agent and Horn Beverage Company.

“We thank all of those who participated in the cornhole tournament and our sponsors,” Kaley Green said. “The Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center provides services to Pike, Barbour, Bullock and Coffee counties and our services are free. We conduct between 200 and 250 interviews a year and prevention programs, including home-based and schools, number about 4,000.”

For more information about the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center in Troy and ways to support the prevention of child abuse, call Kaley Green at 334-670-0487. 

More Z-News - Main story

Amity White signs with South Alabama

Joe Lampley gives back to Tuskegee University

Coming back home at suppertime

JCA to host reception for trio of artists

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite thing about Halloween?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events