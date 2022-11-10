PCES celebrates Veterans Day Published 6:37 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

Pike County Elementary School in Brundidge presented a program Thursday morning honoring America’s veterans through the years.

The program began with the posting of the flags by the JROTC and the recognition of the different branches of United States military service: Coast Guard, Marines, Navy, Army and Air Force and the country’s newest branch, Space Force.

A video presentation recognized and honored the relatives of PCES students and faculty members, who have served or, are serving, in the different branches of U.S. Military Service.

The program closed in song with “America’s Tears.”

“Sometimes I think about America; about her struggles through the years. I think of people who did what they had to do with the strength to act through their fears.

Sometimes I think about her future and her past. I know I’m blessed to be living in liberty and in a land where freedom will last. For the heroes. For the patriots. For the Soldiers. For all the pioneers. I will always be an American and I’ll always cry American tears.”