Amity White signs with South Alabama Published 2:41 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Pike County High School senior Amity White signed her letter-of-intent to accept a softball scholarship to the University of South Alabama on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldog softball and basketball star signed her letter-of-intent alongside her family, teammates and coaches as she represented her new school with custom Nike’s featuring South Alabama’s logo.

Going to South has been a major goal for White, even after she originally committed to Wallace State-Hanceville. While White has generated attention from other Division I schools recently – and already held offers from JUCOs like Enterprise State, Gulf Coast State and Wallace – she knew USA was where she wanted to be.

“South has been one of my dream schools,” White emphasized. “At first, I was committed to Wallace-Hanceville but when South came in it was just where I wanted to go and I knew that’s where I needed to be.”

As a sophomore, at Pike Liberal Arts, White boasted a .517 batting average with seven triples, 45 stolen bases and four home runs. Last season, with Pike County, White had another stellar season with a .450 batting average, 19 doubles, nine triples, three homers and 43 stolen bases.

During the summer and fall, White has also been a star for the Alabama Fury travel softball program, boasting an eye-popping .617 batting average with 10 home runs, 15 doubles, five triples and 26 stolen bases. With all of her success, the humble senior pointed to her coaches, family and teammates for helping get her to this point.

“It means a lot,” White said of having her teammates, family and coaches with her at the signing. “I wouldn’t have been able to get through everything without my teammates and my coaches, especially (Fury head coach) Wade (Hussey).

“He’s really helped get me here. My fall and summer changed my whole life and future. Without all of them this wouldn’t be possible.”

White hopes her success will carry over into an early starting role with the Jaguars.

“My plan right now is to go and start my freshman year and I want to also major in Sports Management,” White said. “That’s as far as I’ve gotten in thinking about college really.”

Before she gets to Mobile, though, White still has her senior season to look forward to and she’s not holding back on those goals.

“I want to hit .500 again, steal all the bags, make the (Dothan Eagle) Super 12,” White continued. “As far as team goals, I want us to make State and win it. We definitely have the athletes to do it.”