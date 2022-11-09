Allen, Paramore win elections Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Troy residents Wes Allen and Marcus Paramore won their elections on Thursday night in the general election across the state.

Allen won election as Alabama’s new Secretary of State, taking 66 percent of the vote. Democrat Pamela Laffitte took 31 percent of the vote. Allen has served as a member of the Alabama House since 2018, representing District 89. He also previously served as Pike’s judge in the Pike County Probate Court.

Paramore will serve as Pike County’s representatives in District 89 of the Alabama House of Representatives as he ran uncontested by a Democrat challenger, while Enterprise native Josh Carnley won election of Alabama Senate District 31, which covers Pike, Coffee, Covington and Dale Counties. Carnley also ran uncontested by a Democrat challenger.

Paramore has served as a Troy City Councilman for the past 10 years and was recently appointed the Resident Director for Pike County on the Board of Directors of the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority. He’s also served as the Director of Government Relations for Troy University.

Carnley has served as a member of the Coffee County Commission since November of 2012. The Kinston native is also a farmer and partner in Sanbuck Insurance.

U.S. House Representative Barry Moore – of Enterprise – won reelection of District 2, taking 69 percent of the vote. Democrat candidate Phyllis-Harvey Hall earned 29 percent of the vote and Libertarian candidate Jonathan Realz captured 2 percent of the vote.

In statewide races, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won reelection for another term, taking 67.4 percent of the vote. Democrat Yolanda Flowers won 29.4 percent of the vote and Libertarian candidate James Blake received 3.3 percent of the vote.

In the U.S. Senate race, Enterprise native Katie (Boyd) Britt won 66.8 percent of the vote, while Democrat Will Body took 30.0 percent and Libertarian candidate John Sophocleus won 2.3 percent of the vote.