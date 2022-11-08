Obituaries, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 Published 7:45 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Kenneth H. Pugh

Kenneth H. Pugh of Andalusia, AL, formally of Troy, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his residence. He was 65. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Kenneth Earles officiating. Burial will follow in Belser Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Kenneth was born June 23, 1957 in Troy, AL to the late Robert Pugh and Fanny Legear Pugh. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Angelika Rene Pugh Moore, and his brothers, Edgar Ray Pugh, Robert De-Wayne Pugh, and James Franklin Pugh “Whistle”. He is survived by his brother, David Pugh; sisters, Mary Louise Campbell, Martha Jean Berry, Crystal “Susie” Earles, Miracle Pugh and April McAllister; granddaughter, Reannah Paige Monroe; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.

Lynda Lovelace

Mrs. Lynda Lovelace a resident of Troy, AL passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center. She was 79. Skeen Funeral Home of Troy will be assisting the Lovelace family with a simple cremation. She was born May 21, 1943 in Oceanside, California to the late George Martin and Bernace Jennings Martin. She proudly served or country as a nurse in the U.S. Marine Corp for 26 years. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, John Martin Lovelace, Sr. She is survived by her children, Diana Lindblad, Troy, AL., Lee Lovelace (Arrial), Roseau, MN., and Kevin Wrede (Peggy), Roseau, MN; special grandson who lived his life with her, Adam Wrede, Troy; grandchildren, Kylie Dirks, Heather Lovelace, Michael Lovelace, Trenton Miller-Lovelace, Xander Lovelace, Zayne Lovelace, Emma Burkul, Kathryn Flintcraft, Sara Carl, and Chrystal Villanueva. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.