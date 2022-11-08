County Line Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate sesquicentennial

Published 7:39 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Submitted Article

Many landmarks occur in the life of the church.  These events give us an opportunity to stop and offer additional thanks to God for all our blessings and for allowing us to serve the Brundidge community and the County of Pike.  We are exceedingly grateful and happy to be celebrating our Sesquicentennial (150th) Church Anniversary!

We will begin our celebration with Family and Friends on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the church as we enjoy a fun-filled day of eating and activities. This event will start at 11:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.

On behalf of our pastor, Rev. C.L. Hollis, program chair, officers, and members, we welcome you to join us on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.  The Rev. W.L. Peterson will bring the message. Our color is blue and we are asking members and guests to wear 150 shades of blue.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

We welcome you to celebrate our joy of serving our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for 150 years! We look forward to seeing your church family on November 20, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.  Thank you in advance for your presence on this special occasion.

More News

Joe Lampley gives back to Tuskegee University

Coming back home at suppertime

JCA to host reception for trio of artists

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Luke Murphy to deliver Helen Keller Lecture at Troy University

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite thing about Halloween?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events