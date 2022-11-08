County Line Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate sesquicentennial Published 7:39 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Many landmarks occur in the life of the church. These events give us an opportunity to stop and offer additional thanks to God for all our blessings and for allowing us to serve the Brundidge community and the County of Pike. We are exceedingly grateful and happy to be celebrating our Sesquicentennial (150th) Church Anniversary!

We will begin our celebration with Family and Friends on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the church as we enjoy a fun-filled day of eating and activities. This event will start at 11:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.

On behalf of our pastor, Rev. C.L. Hollis, program chair, officers, and members, we welcome you to join us on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. W.L. Peterson will bring the message. Our color is blue and we are asking members and guests to wear 150 shades of blue.

We welcome you to celebrate our joy of serving our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for 150 years! We look forward to seeing your church family on November 20, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Thank you in advance for your presence on this special occasion.