Troy’s Olivia Elliot goes undefeated at Florida tournament Published 9:38 am Monday, November 7, 2022

This weekend, Troy women’s tennis player Oliva Elliot went 3-0 at the Stetson Hatters Invitational in DeLand, Fla., on Nov. 4-6.

Elliot opened up the tournament, on Friday, with a 2-1 win over Saint Leo’s Larina Lancellotti in singles action and then teamed with Kristina Kukaras to defeat Saint Leo’s Lancelloti and Marta Vincens Mique in doubles action by a score of 6-3.

On Saturday,

Elliot beat Jackson State’s Anna Syrova 2-1 in sigles and then she and Kukaras fell to JSU’s Serfina Shatsova and Polina Ramenskaja by a score of 6-3 in doubles.

On the final day of the tournament, on Sunday, Elliot beat Stetson’s Laetitia Rizk by a score of 2-1 to finish 3-0 in singles action. She and Kukaras fell 6-2 to Florida State’s Vic Allen and Kade Crichio.

Additionally, Troy’s Amin Hagar went 1-1 in singles play, while she and teammate Valeriia Audeeva went 2-1 in doubles action. Audeeva also went 0-2 in singles action and Franziska Ahrend went 1-2 in singles play.

Troy tennis is now off until starting the spring season in February.