Troy Fire Dept. responds to mobile home fire Published 3:20 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Troy Fire Department responded to a residential mobile home fire on Highway 231.

According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call at approximately 9:44 p.m. on Nov. 5 of a mobile home fire located at the Brantley Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within six minutes of receiving the call, said the release. Firefighters witnessed heavy smoke visible from the mobile home with smoke coming from the roof area and “heavy fire” coming from the rear of the mobile home.

There were no reports made of any residents inside the home and after firefighters made entry, efforts were made to extinguish the fire and search for any other residents in the home. No occupants were found in the home and there were no reports of injuries.

The Troy Fire Marshals Office, Alabama State Fire Marshall and Troy Police Department are currently investigating the incident.