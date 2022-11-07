Troy beats Montevallo to open the season Published 8:04 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

The Troy Trojans (1-0) men’s basketball season kicked off the 2022-2023 season with a resounding 87-67 win over the Montevallo Falcons (0-1) at home on Monday night.

The two sides battled to out evenly in the first half with the Trojans holding a slim 34-31 lead. The Trojans forced 10 turnovers in the half but struggled to shoot at times, shooting just 37 percent from the field.

In the second half, though, the Trojans turned it on starting out on a 10-0 run and never looking back. Troy shot 54.8 percent from the field in the second half and outscored the Falcons 53-36 in the half. For the game, Troy outrebounded Montevallo 40-31 and forced 17 turnovers.

Transfer Aamer Muhammad made his Trojan debut by scoring the first bucket of the season, a three-pointer, which was a preview of what was to come. Muhammad scored six points on the night, while Georgia State transfer Nelson Phillips led Troy with 17 points, three steals, eight rebounds and three assists. Duke Miles earned a game-high 18 points and dished four assists. Sophomore Nate Tshimanga, in his first career start, scored a career-high 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds, as well. Senior Zay Williams scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds, while fellow senior Kieffer Punter scored nine points and blocked three shots.

Montevallo was led by Braxton Bertolette with 15 points, while Te Smith added 13 points for the Falcons.

Troy remains at home this Thursday, Nov. 10, for a matchup with MUW at 6 p.m. in a game that will also stream live on ESPN+.