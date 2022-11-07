Reid State and Sorrell College of Business ink agreement aimed to make transition to business programs easier Published 6:22 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

Troy University’s Sorrell College of Business and Reid State Technical College have inked an agreement that will allow transfer of credit for business courses, making it easier for two-year students to complete their undergraduate degree.

Beginning this spring, RSTC students who wish to transfer into a Sorrell College of Business program can transfer up to six courses to count toward their lower-level business requirements.

“This is a great way for students from all walks of life and academic disciplines to get a four-year business degree,” said Sorrell Dean Dr. Judson Edwards. “This agreement paves the path to TROY for Reid State students.”

Specifically, the agreement allows RSTC courses Intro to Business, Intro to Accounting, Principals of Management, Principals of Marketing, Legal and Social Environment and Internship to stand in for similar Sorrell College courses.

Additionally, transfer students from RSTC with credits in those courses can apply them toward the completion of undergraduate Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree, completion of a business minor for any degree program with a flexible minor TROY offers or be used as one of three minors required for the Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree.

“Troy University and the Sorrell College of Business values its relationships with the two-year system,” Edwards said. “As a fellow state institution of higher learning, we welcome the opportunity to work with Reid State and Dr. Coretta Boykin, whose leadership has been instrumental in creating meaningful partnerships that enhance student achievement.”