Pike Lib hosts 3-D archery tournament Published 10:00 am Monday, November 7, 2022

Submitted by Forrest Lee

Pike Liberal Arts hosted the Patriot 3-D Archery classic in Troy this weekend.

Addison Copeland (PLAS) and Luke Daughtry (Goshen High) both shot a 238 of a possible 270 points to take top honors in the Patriot Archery Classic held Friday and Saturday at PLAS.

Daughtry was declared the overall winner by having the most bullseyes (10). Copeland landed (8).

Top honors in the girls divisions: (Elementary-Maddie Gregory 213, Lexie Sullins 171, Adalyn Reeves 158 all of PLAS) (Middle-Addison Copeland 238, Lily Kate Smothers 226, Julianna Knight 199, all of PLAS) (High School-Jordan Ogleclark of Charles Henderson High, Carly Henderson 191 and Jayden Yeagar 147 both of PLAS).

Top honors for boys: (Elementary- JD Vaughn 222, Cole Cleveland 191, Ben Price 187 all of PLAS)(Middle School-Luke Daughtry of Goshen 238, Conner Sanders 236, Daniel Dorrill 219 both of PLAS.

In the Open men’s division, Rob Moseley 225, Jason Dorrill 220 and Michael Hatton scored a 209.

Overall, 52 archers participated. The next tournament will be the Christmas Classic that will be held on December 2 & 3.