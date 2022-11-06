Troy drops conference series to Texas State Published 11:42 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

The Troy Trojans (16-10, 10-4) were swept by a the Texas State Bobcats (20-6, 12-2) in a Sun Belt Conference volleyball series this weekend, giving the Bobcats sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the West Division.

Troy and Texas State came into the weekend tied for first place in the West and the lost now puts Troy at No. 2 in the division. The losses also snapped a school-record nine-match winning streak and four straight conference series wins for the Trojans. Troy lost both matches to Texas State by a score of 3-1.

On Friday, Troy lost the first set 25-19 before tying things up in the second with a 25-21 win. Texas State then won the next two sets 25-19 and 25-20 to take the match.

Sophomore Tori Hester led Troy with 14 kills, 12 digs and two aces, while freshman Amiah Butler tallied 12 kills and two blocks. Senior Julia Brooks also earned 10 kills, senior Amara Anderson dished 39 assists and freshman Jaci Mesa had 12 digs.

On Saturday, Troy jumped out to a lead by taking the first set 25-19 before Texas State won three consecutive sets – 25-19, 25-16 and 25-7 – to win the match. Butler led Troy with 11 kills and two blocks, while Hester had 10 kills and 14 digs. Brooks also earned eight kills and four blocks, while Anderson had 26 assists and Mesa had 16 digs.

Troy will look to finish off the regular season strong this weekend, on the road again, at Georgia Southern for a Sun Belt Conference Series. Troy and South Alabama are currently tied for second place in the Sun Belt West with Troy holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. Troy plays Georgia Southern at 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 and noon on Nov. 12.