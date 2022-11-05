Troy completes comeback over Louisiana Published 7:34 pm Saturday, November 5, 2022

The Troy Trojans scored 23 unanswered points to win 23-17 over the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns on the road on Saturday night.

After Troy got down 17-0 early in the third quarter, the Trojans scored 23 unanswered points to keep their No. 1 spot in the Sun Belt West, and snap a two-game losing streak to the Cajuns. Troy running back Kimani Vidal scored the game-winning 20-yard touchdown run with just five seconds remaining in the game.

After giving up a touchdown and 77 yards on Louisiana’s opening drive in the second half, the Troy defense allowed just 14 total yards and zero points in six drives. The Troy offense had gained 99 total yards in the first half but rolled up 278 yards and 23 points in the second half.

Neither team was able to get on the scoreboard in the first quarter. The only scoring opportunity in the period was a 42-yard field goal attempt for Louisiana that was wide right. Late in the period, though, the Cajuns were able to block a Mike Rivers punt and then drive inside the Troy 10, but the Trojan defense stood tall and forced another field goal attempt. The Cajuns’ 23-yarder also was no good to keep the scoreless tie early in the second quarter.

As the Troy offense continued to sputter, Louisiana’s offense marched on a 13-play, 80-yard drive that Cajun quarterback Ben Wooldridge capped off with an 11-yard touchdown run to put Louisiana up 7-0 with 5:39 left in the half.

On Troy’s ensuing possession, Gunnar Watson – who got the start at quarterback for Troy – had his pass to RaJae’ Johnson intercepted at midfield. Louisiana booted a 30-yard field goal with 1:27 left in the half to extend the lead to 10-0. Louisiana took that 10-0 lead into halftime. The Cajuns outgained Troy 224-99 and the Trojans went 0-for-5 in third down attempts in the half.

Louisiana picked up in the second half right where it left off with a 12-play scoring drive that Wooldridge capped off with a 10-yard touchdown run to extend the Cajun lead to 17-0 with 8:36 left in the third quarter.

The Troy offense answered, however, marching on a 20-play, 75-yard drive and converted five third downs and two fourth downs in the process. Facing a fourth-and-goal, Watson found a wide-open Michael Vice for a 3-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the third quarter to cut the Cajun lead to 17-7 going into the fourth quarter.

After the Troy defense forced a three-and-out on the next drive, Watson heaved a 35-yard touchdown pass to tight end Deyunkrea Lewis to cut the Louisiana lead to 17-14 with 12:01 left. This was Lewis’ first significant game action since sustaining a knee injury in the second game of the season.

With just 2:41 left in the game, Troy kicker Brooks Buce booted a 38-yard field goal to tie the score at 17-17. The Troy defense then forced a three-and-out on the Louisiana offense and got the ball back at its own 33-yard line with 1:22 left. A controversial pass interference penalty gave Troy a first down on a third-and-long pass from Watson.

The Trojans then marched deep into Louisiana territory, and as it seemed like Troy was just trying to set Buce up for a shorter kick, Vidal broke off the 20-yard touchdown run with just five seconds left to put Troy up 23-17. The PAT was blocked but it didn’t matter as the Troy defense held on to secure the Trojan win after Antonio Showers sacked Wooldrige on the final play.

Watson completed 21-of-35 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Vidal led the Troy running game with 117 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, as well. Tez Johnson caught eight passes for 76 yards and RaJae’ Johnson caught five passes for 79 yards.

Carlton Martial and KJ Robertson were all over the field for the Trojan defense. Martial tallied 13 tackles, 0.5 tackle-for-loss and a forced fumble, while Robertson earned 11 tackles and 0.5 tackle-for-loss. Craig Slocum Jr. also netted eight tackles and TJ Harris earned six tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack and a pass breakup.

By Josh Boutwell

The Troy Trojans scored 23 unanswered points to win 23-17 over the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns on the road on Saturday night.

After Troy got down 17-0 early in the third quarter, the Trojans scored 23 unanswered points to keep their No. 1 spot in the Sun Belt West, and snap a two-game losing streak to the Cajuns. Troy running back Kimani Vidal scored the game-winning 20-yard touchdown run with just five seconds remaining in the game.

After giving up a touchdown and 77 yards on Louisiana’s opening drive in the second half, the Troy defense allowed just 14 total yards and zero points in six drives. The Troy offense had gained 99 total yards in the first half but rolled up 278 yards and 23 points in the second half.

Neither team was able to get on the scoreboard in the first quarter. The only scoring opportunity in the period was a 42-yard field goal attempt for Louisiana that was wide right. Late in the period, though, the Cajuns were able to block a Mike Rivers punt and then drive inside the Troy 10, but the Trojan defense stood tall and forced another field goal attempt. The Cajuns’ 23-yarder also was no good to keep the scoreless tie early in the second quarter.

As the Troy offense continued to sputter, Louisiana’s offense marched on a 13-play, 80-yard drive that Cajun quarterback Ben Wooldridge capped off with an 11-yard touchdown run to put Louisiana up 7-0 with 5:39 left in the half.

On Troy’s ensuing possession, Gunnar Watson – who got the start at quarterback for Troy – had his pass to RaJae’ Johnson intercepted at midfield. Louisiana booted a 30-yard field goal with 1:27 left in the half to extend the lead to 10-0. Louisiana took that 10-0 lead into halftime. The Cajuns outgained Troy 224-99 and the Trojans went 0-for-5 in third down attempts in the half.

Louisiana picked up in the second half right where it left off with a 12-play scoring drive that Wooldridge capped off with a 10-yard touchdown run to extend the Cajun lead to 17-0 with 8:36 left in the third quarter.

The Troy offense answered, however, marching on a 20-play, 75-yard drive and converted five third downs and two fourth downs in the process. Facing a fourth-and-goal, Watson found a wide-open Michael Vice for a 3-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the third quarter to cut the Cajun lead to 17-7 going into the fourth quarter.

After the Troy defense forced a three-and-out on the next drive, Watson heaved a 35-yard touchdown pass to tight end Deyunkrea Lewis to cut the Louisiana lead to 17-14 with 12:01 left. This was Lewis’ first significant game action since sustaining a knee injury in the second game of the season.

With just 2:41 left in the game, Troy kicker Brooks Buce booted a 38-yard field goal to tie the score at 17-17. The Troy defense then forced a three-and-out on the Louisiana offense and got the ball back at its own 33-yard line with 1:22 left. A controversial pass interference penalty gave Troy a first down on a third-and-long pass from Watson.

The Trojans then marched deep into Louisiana territory, and as it seemed like Troy was just trying to set Buce up for a shorter kick, Vidal broke off the 20-yard touchdown run with just five seconds left to put Troy up 23-17. The PAT was blocked but it didn’t matter as the Troy defense held on to secure the Trojan win after Antonio Showers sacked Wooldrige on the final play.

Watson completed 21-of-35 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Vidal led the Troy running game with 117 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, as well. Tez Johnson caught eight passes for 76 yards and RaJae’ Johnson caught five passes for 79 yards.

Carlton Martial and KJ Robertson were all over the field for the Trojan defense. Martial tallied 13 tackles, 0.5 tackle-for-loss and a forced fumble, while Robertson earned 11 tackles and 0.5 tackle-for-loss. Craig Slocum Jr. also netted eight tackles and TJ Harris earned six tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack and a pass breakup.