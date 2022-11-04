TB&T Athletes of the Week (Oct. 28 – Nov. 3 )

Published 12:08 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

MALE

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Ian Foster

Pike County High School

Foster rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown along with catching five passes for 154 yards and another score against Houston Academy last week. Then senior also tallied four tackles, a tackle-for-loss and a pass breakup on defense.

 

FEMALE

Tori Hester

Troy University

Hester had another big weekend for Troy in a series win over South Alabama. The sophomore earned 47 kills, 30 digs, four assists and two aces in a pair of Trojan wins.

More TB&T Athletes of the Week

TB&T Athletes of the Week ( Oct. 21-Oct. 27 )

TB&T Athletes of the Week ( Oct. 14-Oct. 20 )

TB&T Athletes of the Week ( Oct.7-Oct. 13 )

TB&T Athletes of the Week (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite thing about Halloween?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events