TB&T Athletes of the Week (Oct. 28 – Nov. 3 )
Published 12:08 pm Friday, November 4, 2022
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
MALE
Ian Foster
Pike County High School
Foster rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown along with catching five passes for 154 yards and another score against Houston Academy last week. Then senior also tallied four tackles, a tackle-for-loss and a pass breakup on defense.
FEMALE
Tori Hester
Troy University
Hester had another big weekend for Troy in a series win over South Alabama. The sophomore earned 47 kills, 30 digs, four assists and two aces in a pair of Trojan wins.