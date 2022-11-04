TB&T Athletes of the Week (Oct. 28 – Nov. 3 ) Published 12:08 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

MALE

Ian Foster

Pike County High School

Foster rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown along with catching five passes for 154 yards and another score against Houston Academy last week. Then senior also tallied four tackles, a tackle-for-loss and a pass breakup on defense.

FEMALE

Tori Hester

Troy University

Hester had another big weekend for Troy in a series win over South Alabama. The sophomore earned 47 kills, 30 digs, four assists and two aces in a pair of Trojan wins.