PCSO arrests 3 for drugs, 1 for theft Published 11:11 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

Four people have been arrested after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office served warrants into ongoing cases for theft and the distribution of illegal drugs.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the arrests were the result of long hours and hard work.

Thomas said on Oct. 31, deputies conducted a traffic stop on North Knox Street in the vicinity of North Three Notch Street. Thomas said deputies observed narcotics which lead to a search of Corey Jermain Boykin’s, 42, of Goshen, vehicle. Thomas said deputies found a large amount of cocaine and marijuana. Thomas said deputies also found a .40 caliber hand gun and more than $7,000 in cash in the vehicle. Thomas said Boykin was arrested, placed in the Pike County Jail, and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.

Thomas said on Nov. 1, deputies conducted a traffic stop in County Road 3339 that lead to a vehicle search after an ongoing investigation. Thomas said the driver was identified as Timothy Wambles. Thomas said deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Thomas said a search warrant was also executed on Wamble’s house on Alabama Highway 25. He said the search resulted in the confiscation of another large amount of methamphetamine, indicating Wambles was distributing drugs from the household.

Thomas said Wambles was arrested and placed in the Pike County Jain on the charges of trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Nov. 2, Thomas said deputies closed a first-degree theft of property case after identifying a suspect that took the property. Thomas said Kiva Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree theft of property in the case that originated on County Road 2290 near the Henderson community.

Thomas said $2,400 worth of tools were stolen. Thomas said deputies found all of the property the victim reported stolen as well as property the victim hadn’t realized was stolen. Thomas said all property was recovered and returned to the rightful owner.

On Nov. 3, Thomas said deputies and detectives with the Troy Police Department executed a search warrant on the residence of De’tobian Ashodd Smith, 28, after an ongoing investigation. Thomas said the home was located on Creekside Way in Troy. Thomas said during the search, large amounts of marijuana were found inside the home along with a handgun. Thomas said there were signs of drug distribution in the house and multiple controlled substances were also found along with $6,000 in cash. Thomas said Smith was arrested and placed in the Pike County Jail on the charges of first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm.

“I commend the investigators for the outstanding work they did putting these cases together and for the excellent work they do each and every day to serve the citizens of Pike county,” Thomas said. “I would also like to thank the Troy Police Department detectives and K9 handlers for the assistance they give us whenever they are called upon.”