Zion Chapel opens basketball season on Nov. 15 Published 2:13 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Zion Chapel High School recently released its basketball schedule for both boys and girls for the 2022-2023 season.

Both the varsity girls and boys open the season on Nov. 15 at home against Dale County and follow up with another home game against Abbeville on Nov. 17. ZCHS hits the road for the first time of the season on Nov. 18 at Florala before the boys head to Ariton for the Ariton Thanksgiving Tournament Nov. 21-23.

The first month of the season comes to a close on Nov. 28 at home against Ariton and on the road at Dale County on Nov. 29. December opens at home for a pair of games against Florala on Dec. 1 and Samson on Dec. 8 before heading to Elba on Dec. 12.

Zion Chapel hosts county foe New Brockton on Dec. 13 and travels to Abbeville on Dec. 15 followed by a road matchup with Samson on Dec. 16. The boys then head to Florala for the Florala Christmas Classic on Dec. 17 before heading to Ariton on Dec. 19 for both boys and girls action. The 2022 portion of the schedule closes on the road at GW Long for the boys squad.

The 2023 portion of the schedule opens at home against Wicksburg on Jan. 3 for both boys and girls before heading to Luverne for the open of area play on Jan. 6. Area play continues on the road at Highland Home on Jan. 9 and at Goshen on Jan. 12 before the Rebels start a four-game home stretch in area action.

Zion Chapel hosts Luverne on Jan. 17, Pike Lib on Jan 19, Goshen on Jan. 20 and Highland Home on Jan. 26. ZCHS wraps up area play on the road at Pike Lib on Jan. 27.

The Rebels will finish up the 2022-2023 regular season at Kinston on Jan. 30, at New Brockton on Jan. 31, at home against Elba on Feb. 2 and at Wicksburg on Feb. 3.