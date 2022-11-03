TPD investigating shooting on Three Notch

Published 6:30 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Submitted Article

On Wednesday November 2nd at approximately 2:10pm the Troy Police Department responded to the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch on the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

The subject was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center and then transported to Montgomery for further treatment.

The shooting occurred at the Sunoco Gas Station on North Three Notch.

Detectives have identified several subjects involved and this case is still under investigation .

If anyone has any information related to this crime, please contact the Troy Police Department.

