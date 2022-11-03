T-Mobile opens first store in Troy Published 1:27 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

T-Mobile just announced its newest location in Alabama and its first retail store in Troy. The store opens for business on Friday, Oct. 28, and is located near the University at 1309 US 231.

“We’re excited that T-Mobile is opening its first retail store in Troy,” said District 3 City Councilman Marcus Paramore. “It’s a great addition to our community that brings shopping closer to home for our residents. And it’s yet another sign of Troy’s continued economic growth and progress.”

Customers and wireless shoppers in the area will now have convenient access to a local T-Mobile store where they can choose service plans, smartphones, tablets, and accessories that best meet their wireless needs. T-Mobile’s next closest retail locations are in Dothan, Montgomery, and Enterprise, Alabama. The company has more than 80 stores across the state.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Troy location is part of T-Mobile’s efforts to expand its retail footprint with the addition of new stores in small towns and rural communities across the country.

“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease of connecting in-person with our Team of Experts for personalized solutions and the convenience of exploring hands-on with our products and services,” said Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group. “That’s why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the U.S. Our retail, care and network teams are excited and ready to serve the great people of Troy.”

“Troy is such a wonderful city that embodies all that today’s small-town should be – a vibrant and warm community that is both rich in history and looking towards a growing economic future,” said Meagan Edwards, Senior Sales Manager, at T-Mobile “We are thrilled to officially be a part of Troy and look forward to serving the community.”

The store held its official grand opening event and ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 3 at Noon with the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.