Structure fire on Surry Avenue Published 3:58 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Surry Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens.

The Pike County Communications District received a call at 4:52 p.m. on Nov. 2 of a residential structure on fire located in the 100 block of Surry Avenue. The Troy Fire Department was dispatched to the location within three minutes of receiving the call, according to the release.

The fire department found a single-story residence with heavy smoke visible upon arrival on the scene. There was no report of anyone inside the residence; however, one occupant was able to self-evacuate safety. Firefighters began efforts to locate and extinguish the fire once entry into the home was made and then began a search of the residence for any unknown residents. No other occupants were found in the home.

According to the release, Troy Fire Marshalls investigated the incident and determined the fire began in the kitchen area of the home. The Troy Police Department, Troy Utilities and Haynes Ambulance assisted on the incident.

“Troy Fire Department would like to urge everyone to practice fire prevention daily and test their smoke alarms monthly,” Stephens said in the statement. “We also encourage everyone to change the batteries in their smoke alarms this weekend to coincide with the end of Daylight Saving Time.”