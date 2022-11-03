Resurfacing leads Brundidge Council agenda Published 6:38 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The Brundidge City Council’s met this week to consider the extension to the Verizon Permit, review and consider the bid recommendations from Poly, Inc. for resurfacing Veterans Blvd. and to consider the resolution for a senior van from the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The contract price for the resurfacing of Veterans Blvd. awarded to Poly, Inc. is $334,437.50. The contract is subject to adjustment based on the provision of the contract.

The council granted an extension of the Special Use Permit to construct the telecommunication facility on Veterans Drive. As recommended by CMS, the Special Use Permit is subject to compliance with the conditions prior to the issuance of the Building Permit and/or a Certificate of Completion.

The council also voted to enter into an agreement with the State of Alabama: acting by and through the Alabama Department of Transportation relating to public transportation with partial funding by the Federal Transit Administration.

Boyd said the agreement will make it possible to continue to provide van service to the city’s senior citizens and at a more affordable rate due to the smaller size of the van.

Boyd said the 30th Annual Peanut Butter Festival on the grounds of the historic Bass House on Oct, 26 was a great success with a huge number of both local residents and those from neighboring area attending.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.