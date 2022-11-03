Camp stew: Going, going, gone!

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger The Pike County Salvation Army Service Center was a-buzz with connoisseurs of fine camp stew Thursday. Donn Kidd, center director, said, next to the Red Kettle Campaign, the camp stew sale is the center’s largest fundraiser. “Thanks to the cooks and the community’s support.

The Pike County Salvation Army’s November 2022 Camp Stew Sale was, yet another, “Sold Out!” success. Donna Kidd, Service Center director, said orders were placed for 720 quarts of the “famous’ camp stew for pickup between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Thursday. By 5 p.m. most all orders had been filled. Kidd said people sometimes forget, so any orders placed but not picked up will be held for a day and then will be available for sale. Kidd expressed appreciation for the community’s support of the camp stew fundraiser. The monies raised will support the increasing needs that come with the winter season coupled with the existing needs of friends and neighbors. For information about availability of the camp stew, call 808-1069.

