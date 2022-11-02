Troy’s Mario Martinez Serrano continues stellar freshman season

Published 10:39 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Mario Martinez Serrano won the gold at the Mercer Gridiron Classic on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Troy University Athletics)

Troy Trojan Mario Martinez Serrano continued his impressive freshman tennis season this week by taking the Mercer Gridiron Classic.

Martinez Serrano took the tournament crown after winning four straight matches. He defeated Middle Georgia’s Gianfranco Germinara and Georgia State’s Robert Grinvalds in three sets on Friday and followed up with a 2-0 sweep over Raul Garcia of Kennesaw State on Saturday. The Zaragoza, Spain native then defeated Kennesaw State’s Hugo Salmeron in two straight sets to take the tournament.

Troy’s Carles Anton also earned wins over Georgia Southern’s Alexandros Roumpis and Mercer’s Mariano Argote at the Gridiron Classic before falling to Salmeron.

IN doubles action, Martinez Serrano and Anton fell to Samford’s Sandeep Mohandoss and JB Pickard but also picked up a win over Georgia College’s Gabriel Cizek and Luka Sauer along with a win over Georgia State’s Roberts Grinvalds and Gabrielle Datei.

