Troy announces Fan Appreciation Day for home finale Published 10:48 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The Troy Trojans football team will wrap up the home schedule for the 2022 season at Veterans Memorial Stadium against ULM on Nov. 19 and will celebrate Fan Appreciation Day with ticket and prize giveaways.

There will be free food giveaways from Jersey Mike’s, Chik-fil-a, Hooks BBQ, Domino’s Pizza, Momma Goldberg’s Deli, Half Shell, Conecuh Sausage, Smoothie King, Taco Bell, Texas Roadhouse, Alabama Peanut Producers, Mini Muffins from Flowers Bakery, Cam’s Corn popcorn, Coca-Cola products and more.

There will also be prize giveaways including a free flight from Montgomery Regional Airport, a free oil change from Jim Whaley Tires, coolers from Premier Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, water bottles and koozies from Planet Fitness, Trojan Blend Coffee from Mural City Coffee, Rally Towels from Publix, Z-Tec gas gift cards, free rounds of golf from Robert Trent Jones, free car washes from Big River Car Wash and many other freebies.

Troy’s also offering special ticket packages for the ULM game. General admission tickets will be priced at $5, reserved tickets at $10, benchback reserved tickets at $20 and chairback reserved tickets for $30. Additionally, season ticket holders and students will be able to request up to four complimentary tickets to the game. To request your tickets, call (334) 670-3681.