IAC, Department of Theatre and Dance partner for ArtSPARK, ‘Pipers in the Park’ Published 6:41 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Troy University’s International Arts Center will team up with Troy’s theatre performance ensemble, The Pied Pipers, for a special morning of arts and performances for area families on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Families may bring their elementary-aged children to the International Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to enjoy an art activity with Andrea Pack, an art scavenger hunt, a snack and outdoor activities.

Troy’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present “Pipers in the Park” from 10 a.m. to noon in the Janice Hawkins Park amphitheater. Outdoor activities will include a cake walk, an arts and crafts station and a wiggle and move station.

“We are thrilled to join with the Department of Theatre and Dance and the Pied Pipers to present a fun, art-packed morning for our Troy families,” said Carrie Jaxon, Director and Curator of the International Arts Center. “Children will have the opportunity to create, dance, and wiggle in the IAC and our beautiful park. It is a great opportunity for children to enjoy art and theatre with their caretakers and community.”

For over 50 years the Pied Pipers of Troy University have been delighting young audiences with their high-energy performances of fables, folktales, fairytales and favorite characters. The group tours throughout the region, performing at events and schools.

“ArtSPARK and the Pied Pipers – what a perfect combination,” said Tori Averett, Department Chair of Theatre and Dance and Associate Professor. “This is going to be a fantastic event at the IAC and Janice Hawkins Park, with a lot going on. It’s a great way to spend a Saturday morning: outside in the beautiful amphitheater for some fun stories and performances, inside with creative art activities, and all over the park with treats, games and activities. Best of all, it’s free. It’s all part of our mission to share the arts together and celebrate this great community.”

This program has been made possible by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.