Trojans host first playoff game since 2014 Published 3:03 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The Class 5A No. 10-ranked Charles Henderson Trojans (8-1) will host a playoff game for the first time in eight years this Friday night against the Williamson Lions (6-4) in the first round of the Class 5A State Playoffs.

Charles Henderson is coming off a much-needed bye week last week after nine straight regular season games, while Williamson lost 17-8 to UMS-Wright last week. Charles Henderson is in the midst of a five-game winning streak, while Williamson has lost three of its last four games.

The Trojan offense comes into the playoffs averaging 31 points per game and 354.8 yards per game. The balanced Trojan offense averaged 196.9 yards passing and 157.9 yards rushing per game in 2022 and the Charles Henderson defense is giving up 17 points per game. The 153 total points allowed by the Trojans is the least amount of points a CHHS defense has given up since 2004. Charles Henderson’s 275 points on offense is also the most points scored by a Trojan offense since 2017.

Junior quarterback Parker Adams leads the Trojan offense with 1,716 yards and 18 touchdowns on 110-of-187 passing with six interceptions this season, while Zach Coleman leads the running game with 572 yards and seven touchdowns on 103 carries. Sophomore Antonio Frazier has also piled up 432 yards and two touchdowns on 82 carries.

Athlete Jy’won Boyd has hauled in 40 catches for 695 yards and 10 touchdowns along with 30 carries for 211 yards and another touchdown on the ground. Boyd also has one pass completion for 56 yards and another touchdown. In all, Boyd has 13 all-purpose touchdowns, including a punt return touchdown.

Senior receiver Stephan Mosely comes into the playoffs averaging 18.4 yards per catch with 28 catches, 514 yards and four touchdowns.

On the defensive end, senior linebacker Damien Hart leads the way with 103 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, one interception and two fumble recoveries. Sophomore defensive end Zion Grady has been as close to unblockable as any player in the state, tallying 81 tackles, 27 tackles-for-loss, 15 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumbles recoveries and two blocked kicks. Senior linebacker Qua Scott has also tallied 51 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, three sacks and three interceptions, while senior safety Mario Davenport has four interceptions.

Charles Henderson has a 7-2 home record in the playoffs and 19-24 overall in the playoffs, while Williamson is 1-10 historically on the road in the playoffs. Charles Henderson and Williamosn have met just twice in the past with the Lions winning both of those games. The previous two matchups came in 2021 and 2020. Williamson won last season 39-22 and shutout the Trojans 30-0 in 2020.

Charles Henderson and Williamson will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.