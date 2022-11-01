TPD investigating shooting on U.S. 231 Published 7:54 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

On Monday October 31st at approximately 3:45pm the Troy Police Department responded to the 100 Block of US 231 North in reference to a shooting. The caller advised that a person had been shot in a vehicle and was being transported to Troy Regional Medical Center. Officers made contact with the victim at the Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was treated and released from Troy Regional this evening. A suspect has been identified through the investigation and charges are pending. The shooting occurred on the roadway and not at a business.

If anyone has any information related to this crime, please contact the Troy Police Department.