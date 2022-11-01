Salvation Army’s campstew pick up Thursday

Published 7:55 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

The Salvation Army’s fall camp stew will be ready for pickup on Thursday at the Salvation Army Service Center at 509 South Brundidge Street in Troy. Orders for the camp stew may be picked up between the hours of noon and 6 p.m.

There is a possibility of the availability of the Salvation Army’s famous camp stew on delivery day. Those who have not placed an order are invited to call 808-1069 on delivery day to check availability or to stop by the service center at 509 South Brundidge Street in Troy.

