Pike County Chapter AHA begins annual sponsorship drive Published 8:05 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The Pike County Chapter of the American Heart Association will begin its annual sponsorship drive on Thursday, November 3.

Businesses and individuals will be contacted to become either a sponsor or to renew their sponsorships.

The levels of sponsorship are: Bronze- $200 to $249; Silver-$250-$499; Gold-$500-$999;

and Platinum-$1,000 or more.

“Last year, the Pike County Chapter of the American Heart Association raised and sent to national, $22,500,” said Tracey Davis, chapter co-chair. “Most of the money raised goes for research and education. Only 8.1 percent of the money raised goes for administrative expenses.”

Davis said a person whose family tree includes those who have suffered a heart attack or stroke, that person may be a candidate for heart attack or stroke.

“Heart attacks and strokes go hand-in-hand,” Davis said. “The Pike County Heart Walk event supports heart and stroke research and education. The Heart Walk also celebrates the survivors of heart attack and stroke and remembers those who have been lost to heart disease.”

Memorial donations are a way to remember loved ones and to also support the American Heart Association.

Memorial donations may be mailed to the Pike County Chapter of the AHA at 202 Wildwood Drive, Troy, AL 36081. Designate on the check the name of the person remembered. The memorials are tax deductible. The donation will be acknowledged.

In February, Heart Month, a breakfast will honor survivors of heart attack and stroke at Park Memorial Methodist Church. The breakfast will be hosted by the Park Memorial Men’s Club.

Also, in February, the annual Heart Walk will be held at the Troy Sportsplex.

“If it were not for the financial support of businesses and individuals, the number of deaths from heart attack and stroke could and, possibly would be, much higher,” Davis said. “We invite everyone to join with the Pike County Chapter of the American Heart Association in the fight again heart disease.”