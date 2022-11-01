‘Farewell To Fall’ band party downtown Friday Published 8:06 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Downtown Troy presents a “Farewell to Fall Band Party” from 5 until 10 p.m. Friday.

Everyone is invited to the downtown party that will feature Troy’s own Pat Jackson & Company and Dadeville’s Blackberry Breeze.

The live music will get off to a foot-tapping start with Pat Jackson and Two Friends at 5 p.m. Then, at 7 p.m. Blackberry Breeze, one of the best Alabama cover bands, will take the stage.

The high-energy band plays 80’s and 90’s Rock/Classic Rock, Top 40/Hip Hop, Motown and a variety of songs.

The sole purpose of Blackberry Breeze is to entertain their audiences to the “max!”

In addition to great music by popular bands, the “Farewell to Fall Band Party” will feature food trucks with a variety of favorites from barbecue to amped-up burgers, reinvented hotdogs to sweet-tooth treats.

Everyone is invited to come to downtown Troy and bid “Farewell to Fall” with friends and with live music and food from the trucks.