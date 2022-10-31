Professional logging manager workshop in Goshen, Nov. 15. Published 6:36 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

A Professional Logging Manager Workshop will be held on Tuesday, November 15, from 2 until 7:30 p.m. at the Goshen Community Center, 523 Montgomery Street in Goshen.

Registration is required. To register contact the Pike County Extension Office in Troy at 334-566-0985.

The workshop’s programs will begin at 2 p.m. with Motor Carrier Inspection with Corporal Danny Warr, (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

At 3 p.m. Carey Potter, Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) will present Alabama Best Management Practices for Forestry.

Following a short break, Bence Carter, Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, Auburn University (ACES-AU), will present Venomous Snake Identification.

Whit Carrol, Alabama Forestry Association (AFA), will discuss Alabama’s Streams and Forests at 5:10.

At 6 p.m. dinner will be sponsored by Kilgro & Associates. The Professional Logging Manager Workshop will close with Bence Carter’s presentation on the Wild Pig Impacts to Forestry.

Continuing Education Credits will be given, 5-AL PLM and 5-ALSBRF Cat 1.

The Professional Logging Manager Workshop will be hosted by The Alabama Forestry Commission, Alabama A&M & Auburn Universities, Kilgro and Associates and the Alabama Forestry Foundation.