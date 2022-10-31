Peanut Butter Festival as good as goobers Published 6:46 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

“A great outpouring of community spirit.”

That’s how Lawrence Bowden described the 30th Annual Peanut Butter Festival in Brundidge on Saturday.

Bowden, the president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said the harvest and heritage celebration was a success in every way.

“Admission is free so there is no way to accurately determine the number of people who came,” Bowden said. “A good estimate is 5,000 or more. From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. the grounds were filled and everyone was obviously having a good time.”

The Peanut Butter Festival was just what it was intended to be –people coming together in friendship and fellowship.

“The 2022 Peanut Butter Festival was what community is all about,” Bowden said. “We cannot begin to thank everyone who made it possible, from the peanut butter makers to the pickers and grinners, the dancers, the artists, crafters, food vendors, those in the Nutter Butter Parade and those who came to just enjoy the day.

“Participation in the 5K Run was very good and there a were few, like me, who couldn’t strike up a trot but enjoyed the walking the route.”

The Barnyard was filled throughout the day with kids enjoying old-time games, walking on stilts and searching the haystack in hopes of finding a “case quarter” or two.

The Alabama Peanut Producers grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, an old-time and all -time favorite, Bowden said.

The BHS booth featured peanut butter made in Troy by Golden Boy, hot-fried-on-the-spot peanuts, old-time cane and sorghum syrup, fresh cane juice, quarts and cups, and festival T-shirts.

A favorite festival stopping and coming back spot was the mule-drawn cane mill.

“Kids had the chance to sample cane right from the mill,” Bowden said. “And, the afternoon Nutter Butt Parade was fun for those on parade and for those who lined the Main Street from north to south.”

Bowden said there is no way to adequately thank all those who were a part of the success of the 2022 Peanut Butter Festival- the BHS members, the volunteers, the Brundidge city workers, the entertainers, the vendors, the emcee, the runners and the many who were on parade.

“And, especially, those came so spend a day ‘the way it used to be’ when the harvest was gathered and people had a little money in their pockets and came to town to celebrate God’s blessings, together.”