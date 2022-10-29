Troy volleyball wins school-record ninth consecutive match

This weekend the Troy Trojans (16-8, 10-2) volleyball team tied a school record for the most consecutive wins by sweeping the South Alabama Jaguars (14-10, 8-4)in a series on Friday and Saturday.

The two wins were Troy’s eighth and ninth consecutive wins this season – marking a school record – and fourth consecutive conference series win. Saturday’s win also marked Troy’s 10th conference win of the season, which ties another school record for conference wins in a season. Troy has won nine straight games twice before, in 2020 and 2012.

On Friday, Troy started the weekend off with a 3-2 win over South Alabama, snapping a two-match losing streak to the rival Jaguars. The Trojans took the first two sets 25-15 and 25-16 but the Jags managed to tie the match by taking the next two sets 25-18 and 25-23. In the fifth set, Troy captured the match winning 15-11.

Sophomore Tori Hester and senior Julia Brooks both had big nights for the Trojans. Hester tallied 26 kills, one ace and 18 digs, while Brooks earned 21 kills. Amara Anderson dished 58 assists and also earned 11 digs. Amiah Butler also tallied 15 kills on the night.

On Saturday, Troy picked up a 3-1 win over South Alabama on Senior Day in the Trojans’ regular season home finale. Troy beat the Jags 25-22 in the first set and 25-21 in the second set. South Alabama managed to win the third set 25-20 but the Trojans closed out the match with a 25-19 win in the fourth set.

Hester led Troy again with 21 kills, three aces and 12 digs, while Butler added 13 kills and five digs. Brooks also tallied 11 kills and four blocks. Anderson dished 45 assists along with earning five kills, one ace and nine digs.

“We showed a lot of composure, and I’m super proud of how we competed,” Troy coach Josh Lauer said after Saturday’s win. “Our preparation started early in the week for the emotion of this game with a lot on the line. We talked about being authentically Troy volleyball: we were just ourselves out there, which allowed us to find success this weekend.”

Troy is now tied with Texas State for first place in the Sun Belt West as the Trojans prepare for a road series with the Bobcats next weekend.