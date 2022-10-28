TB&T Athletes of the Week ( Oct. 21-Oct. 27 )
Published 5:06 pm Friday, October 28, 2022
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
FEMALE
Tori Hester
Troy University
Hester recorded 29 kills, two aces, four blocks and 15 digs in Troy’s 2-0 sweep in a Sun Belt Conference series over ULM last week to further Troy’s 7-match winning streak.
MALE
Davis Kilcrease
Pike Liberal Arts School
Kilcrease rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in Pike Lib’s 50-6 win over Calhoun. Kilcrease also notched six tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one sack and a fumble return for a touchdown in the season finale.