TB&T Athletes of the Week ( Oct. 21-Oct. 27 )

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

FEMALE

Tori Hester

Troy University

Hester recorded 29 kills, two aces, four blocks and 15 digs in Troy’s 2-0 sweep in a Sun Belt Conference series over ULM last week to further Troy’s 7-match winning streak.

MALE

Davis Kilcrease

Pike Liberal Arts School

Kilcrease rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in Pike Lib’s 50-6 win over Calhoun. Kilcrease also notched six tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one sack and a fumble return for a touchdown in the season finale.