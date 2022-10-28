Pike County Chamber honors excellence in commitment, service

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Awards Banquet on Monday at the Cattleman Complex.

Chamber President Dana Sanders expressed appreciation to all Chamber members for their continuing service to and support of the Pike County community.

She congratulated all the businesses that were recognized for their excellence in commitment and service during the year 2022.

The Excellence in Hospitality, Leisure and Retail Service Award went to The Confetti Crate.

Sanders said the award recognized a business or organization that delivers excellence in customer experience within the tourism, leisure, entertainment, food service, hospitality and retail sector.

SARAH was the recipient of the Excellence in Health & Human Services Award.

“The Excellence in Health & Human Services award recognizes a business or organization, which delivers excellence in customer experience and services within the health and human services sector,” Sanders said. “

Rex Lumber received the Excellence in Manufacturing, Industrial & Logistic Service Award.

This award recognizes a business or organization that delivers excellence in service to, and or operational practices, within the manufacturing industry or industrial and logistical services sector.

“Rex Lumber demonstrates sound business practices, utilization of industry systems and is a leader in their field when compared to industry benchmarks,” Sanders said. “

Bryant-Smith-State Farm was recognized with the Excellence in Commercial and Professional Business Services award.

This award goes to a business or organization, which delivers excellence in service of a professional nature

“At Bryant Smith-State Farm, they are efficient and totally committed to their field of expertise,” Sanders said.

Sav-A-Life was the recipient of The Excellence in Philanthropy through Nonprofit Award.

“This award recognizes a non-profit organization that demonstrates a high standard of quality, impact, innovation and collaboration within the community,” Sanders said.

Lawrence Hardware was the recipient of the Excellence in Customer Service Award, which shows outstanding company customer service policies and standards, as well as their service performance record.

“With Customer Service expectations continually rising, the wider community is becoming aware of the value and role that customer service plays in achieving business success,” Sanders said.

Fuse Coffee was recognized as The Top Emerging Business.

This award is presented to a business or organization with a major presence in the county that has shown remarkable profitability and stability and exemplifies excellent business citizenship in giving back to the community in which it operates and in a business culture that demonstrates good business practices, community relations, and employee relations, Sanders said.

The Top Minority Business Enterprise for 2022 is Monarca’s Mexican Restaurant.

“This award is designed to recognize minority-owned business successes in Pike County and to celebrate the outstanding achievements of minority entrepreneurs,” Sanders said. “It is presented to a minority-owned business or organization that has a growing success in Pike County’s business community and exhibits a commitment to Pike County, community relations, and employee relations.”

South Alabama Electric Cooperative received the Pike County Chamber’s prestigious Business of the Year Award.

South Alabama Electric has shown remarkable profitability and stability which exemplifies excellent business citizenship in giving back to the community in a business culture that enhances the lives of its employees and in business practices which demonstrate an admirable history of outstanding customer support and service, Sanders said. “We congratulate all recipients of the Pike County Chamber’s 2022 Awards and appreciate and thank all businesses and organizations that are the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.”