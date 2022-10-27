Troy University trail opens Saturday a.m.

Published 6:42 pm Thursday, October 27, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

Contributed Photos Mia Johnson’s Girl Scout Gold Award project was to revitalize the Troy University Trail at the arboretum. A ribbon cutting for the trail will be held Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

Ambassador Girl Scouts of Montgomery Troop 9327 will host a ribbon cutting for the newly revitalized Troy University Trail at the Troy University Arboretum at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Following the ribbon cutting, there will be trail walks, nature talks and opportunities to meet the team responsible for the trail’s restoration. The event is free-of-charge and the public is invited.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, there will be guided trail walks hosted by Dr. Michael Woods, Ph.D., Professor of Botany and educational talks hosted by Troy University student, Chris Bluff.

Mia Johnston of Troop 9327 chose the trail as her Girl Scout Gold Award project in pursuit of the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.

She led an extensive project to enhance the Trail Walk, which included building new bridges, clearing and lining trail paths and installing new directional informational signs.

“Mia’s work to restore the Arboretum trail will ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for nature walks and education for years to come,” said Alvin Diamond, Ph.D., Professor and Arboretum director at Troy University.

The trail is open to the public from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week.

The Trail Head is located at 101 Pell Avenue.

