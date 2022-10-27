Salvation Army Campstew Sale—A Pike County fall tradition

When the leaves begin to crisp and color, that’s a sign it’s camp stew time in Alabama.

The Pike County Salvation Army is well-known for its camp stew that is made by Carter Sanders’ “secret or not” recipe.

Sanders said that the Salvation Army’s camp stew is authentic.

“If it has any green ingredients, it’s Brunswick stew, not camp stew,” Sanders said. “And, there is a tasty difference. We make camp stew with three meats — chicken, pork and beef.”

But, any old-timers that are still around will say, emphatically, that the granddaddy of all camp stews was made with rabbit.

That might be, however, it wouldn’t hold a candle to the Salvation’s camp stew. And, those who are connoisseurs of the stew won’t have to wait long.

The Salvation Army’s fall camp stew sale is underway with the delivery date of Thursday, November 3. Orders may be placed by calling 808-1069 or visiting the Salvation Army Service Center at 509 South Brundidge Street in Troy. The camp stew remains $10 a quart, a great deal for a great stew.

Orders for the camp stew may be picked up between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. on November 3.

“You never know how the stew will cook down” said Donna Kidd, director of the Pike County Salvation Army Service Center. “It’s possible that we could have stew available above the number of quarts ordered. So, those who didn’t place an order but would like some great camp stew can call 808-1069 on November 3 to ask about availability or stop by the service center on the chance we have extra quarts.”