Pike Lib basketball schedule released

This week, Pike Liberal Arts School released its boys and girls varsity basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

The Patriots get the season started at home against Trinity on Nov. 10 and then both the Patriots and Lady Patriots travel to Abbeville on Nov. 15. The boys and girls both travel to Red Level for tournament action Nov. 17-18 and then are back home against Northside Methodist on Nov. 22.

The boys open December on the road at Trinity and then both the Patriots and Lady Patriots host Elba on Dec. 9. The boys head to Brantley for tournament action Dec. 15 through Dec. 17 and then both the boys and girls travel to Providence Christian on Dec. 20. Both the girls and boys are in Elba for more tournament play to close out the 2022 portion of the schedule Dec. 27 through Dec. 30.

The 2023 portion of the schedule opens with an area game against Highland Home on the road on Jan. 5 followed by four straight home games. Pike Lib hosts Alabama Christian Academy on Jan. 6, a region game with Luverne on Jan. 10, Providence Christian on Jan. 12 and Red Level on Jan. 12.

PLAS travels to Zion Chapel for more area action on Jan. 19 and then heads to Elba on Jan. 20. Back at home, PLAS hosts Highland Home in an area game and travels to Goshen for another area matchup on Jan. 26.

Pike closes out the regular season with a home area game against Zion Chapel on Jan. 27, a road area game at Luverne on Jan. 30, a home area game with Goshen on Feb. 2 and a non-area away matchup with Alabama Christian Academy on Feb. 3 before the postseason begins.