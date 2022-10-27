PCHS releases 2022-2023 basketball schedule

Pike County High School recently released its 2022-2023 boys and girls varsity basketball schedule.

The Lady Bulldogs will start off the season with some tournament action in Luverne Nov. 17 through Nov. 19, while the boys travel to Ariton for a tournament Nov. 21 through Nov. 23. The girls will also play in Carroll’s Thanksgiving Tournament Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 in Ozark.

Both the boys and girls travel to Cottonwood on Nov. 29 and open December on the road at Carroll on Dec. 1. After five straight weeks on the road, Pike County finally hosts a home game against Barbour County on Dec. 2 before the boys head to Daleville for more tournament action Dec. 8 through Dec. 10. Both the girls and boys host Abbeville on Dec. 13 and then head to Troy to face Charles Henderson on Dec. 15.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs head to Abbeville Dec. 16 and the girls wrap up the 2022 portion of the schedule in Headland for the Girls Hoops Classic Dec. 20 through Dec. 23.

PCHS opens up 2023 with two straight home games against Opp and Daleville as area play begins before traveling to New Brockton on Jan. 14. The Dawgs and Lady Dawgs host Charles Henderson on Jan. 14 and travel to Opp on Jan. 17 and Daleville on Jan. 20. Pike County hosts New Brockton and Cottonwood on Jan. 24 and Jan. 26.

PCHS travels to Headland on Jan. 27 and finishes off January on the road at Ariton on Jan. 31 before closing out the regular season on the road at Barbour County on Feb. 3. The area tournament begins the following week.