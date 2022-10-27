Friends of The Library offers BOGO paperbacks

Winter weather is just around the corner and that’s prime time for settling in with a good book.

And, Friends of the Library Book Store at the Troy Public Library has a book deal that is not to be missed.

Iris Byrd manager of the “Friends” bookstore, said from now until Saturday, November 5, all adult fiction short paperbacks are on sale, buy one, get one free.

“We have a large selection of these paperbacks and most of them are priced at one dollar or less,” Byrd said. “Anyone who enjoys adult fiction short paperbacks will not want to miss this buy-one-get-one sale.”

Byrd said the large number of books makes selecting just one BOGO.

“If you enjoy adult faction short books, it will be difficult not to go one with a big bag full,” Byrd said.

For more information, call the Friends of the Library Book Store at 674-2023.