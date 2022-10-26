Tupper’s Halloween Event: Hauntingly Fun

Around Halloween children are happily frightened.

But, probably, those youngsters who visited the Haunted Library in Brundidge slept with one eye open that frightfully scary night.

Garneshia Lampley, Tupper’s children and teen services, said the Haunted Library is planned as a scary-fun night for the children and also as a way to promote the library.

“Our hopes were that those who came would have a good time and would come back looking for books to read,” Lampley said.

The plan for the Haunted Library was the brainwork of Lampley, Karis Nicholson, circulation clerk, and Amber Brantley, library administrative assistant.

“I got together with Karis and Amber and we came up with a theme for the Halloween event,” Lampley said. “We planned out what we wanted for each room to be and the kinds of costumes for the volunteers to wear and the sounds and lighting.”

Twelve plus volunteers were needed to play the roles and several more to direct the entrance and exit.

“The Haunted Library was scary and we had more than a few to turn around and go back out,” Brantley said. “It was fun and scary, too.

Nicholson said planning and carrying out the Haunted Library was a good learning experience for the library staff.

“We were all pleased with the response and everyone seemed to have fun,” she said. “Our library staff enjoys planning and carrying out events like this. We are already looking forward to a paint night in November and something special for the Christmas season.”

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library is located on South Main Street in Brundidge and has something of interest for all ages.