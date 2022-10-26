Troy to host plenty of Halloween activities

Halloween is almost here and the City of Troy will be offering plenty of family fun this weekend.

The fun starts on Friday, Oct. 28, with “Pumpkins Around the Square” in downtown Troy from 3 until 5 p.m. Along with a costume contest, there will be fun activities and games all afternoon along with vendors and merchants giving out candy outside of their storefronts for “trick-or-treating.” The event is free for everyone but children 13 and under are required o have adult supervision.

Following that, families can head over to the Troy Recreation Center for even more fun with “Halloween Movie Night.” Along with more “trick-or-treat” candy starting a 6 p.m., the city will be screening the movie “Hotel Transylvania” on the front lawn of the recreation center free of charge, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Free popcorn will also be available during the movie. Entry is free, those in attendance only need to bring a lawn chair and blanket to enjoy the movie.

Anyone that wishes to reserve a “Trick-or-Treat” table to hand out candy can do so by calling, (334) 566-4031.

Any families that are hungry for some more Halloween fun can head over to Knox Street Park on Oct. 30 for a drive-thru “Trick-or-Treat” event, as well.

The city closes out a fun filled weekend on Oct. 31 for Troy Public Library’s Halloween Party on Oct. 31, as well. There will be games and activities for people of all ages with the party going on from 5:30 until 7 p.m.