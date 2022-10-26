Troy City Councils reappoints municipal judge

Published 9:09 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

The Troy City Council meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

At the Oct. 25 Troy City Council Meeting, the council reappointed Judge Matthew Baker as the city’s municipal court judge.

Baker has served as the city’s municipal judge since 2016 and his reappointment is for another two-year term to serve as the city’s municipal judge.

“I know Mr. Baker appreciates the appointment,” Troy Councilman Marcus Paramore said. “He has done an outstanding job as our municipal judge and representing our city in a great way.”

The Council also wanted to remind Troy residents that Saturday is Troy Recycles Day and the city will be offering free recycling in Lowe’s parking lot from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday. Paper shredding, electronic recycling, cardboard recycling and plastic recycling will be available on-site. Each household or organization will be limited to 10 bags or boxes of shred.

Councilwoman Sherry reminded residents that Knox Street Park will be hosting a drive-thru trick or treat event on Oct. 30, as well.

