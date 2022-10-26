Peanut Butter Festival Saturday in Brundidge

The last Saturday in October is traditionally Peanut Butter Festival day in Brundidge. Already, the city is decked out for the annual harvest and heritage celebration on Saturday.

The 30th annual Peanut Butter Festival will get off to a fast start with the 5K Peanut Butter Run.

When the cowbell rings at 8 a.m. the “(peanut) runners will follow a downtown route that will take them passed the Johnson Mill Museum where the first peanut butter was made commercially in Brundidge in 1928.

The festival features old-time demonstrations, games, contests, arts, crafts, home-made sweet treats, festival foods, and non-stop entertainment at the Knox Ryals Pavilion on the grounds of the Historic Bass House.

Kicking off the entertainment will be The Benton Brothers, at 9 a.m. followed by Melinda Barbaree at 10 a.m., Colby Carlocke and The Hank Williams Review will take the stage at 10:30 and the Southside Shufflers at 11:30.

The Nutter Butter Parade is set for 1 p.m. and follows a Main Street route. It’s the nuttiest parade around and there are a lot of nuts in town. And, it’s not too late to be a part of the parade fun. Grab a fishing pole or your Mama’s nightgown or blow a horn — just come, get in line and have a nutty time.

Immediately following the parade, The Hendersons will take center stage. Then, at 4 p.m., the dancing will begin with SheBANG! Cloggers followed by Patti Rutland Jazz.

Admission to the Peanut Butter Festival is free so come and enjoy an old-fashioned day in small town, USA.